Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice Sells 1,900 Shares

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

