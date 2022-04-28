ON (NYSE:ONON) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONON. UBS Group cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE:ONON opened at $24.11 on Thursday. ON has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ON will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

