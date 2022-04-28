Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ONCR opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

