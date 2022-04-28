OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSW traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,208. The firm has a market cap of $877.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.34. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OSW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock worth $479,354 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

