OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

