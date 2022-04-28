Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 131.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

