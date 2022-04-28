Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

