Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

