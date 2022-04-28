Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Open Lending by 71.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

