Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Open Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

