Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $26.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $27.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $28.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $133.65 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,300.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,654.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,780.82. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.