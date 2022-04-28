Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.