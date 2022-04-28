Oppenheimer Comments on Corning Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

