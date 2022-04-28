Oppenheimer Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.50.

MSFT stock opened at $283.22 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

