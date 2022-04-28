Oppenheimer Comments on NCR Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NCR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.