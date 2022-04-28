Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,840,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $12,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.