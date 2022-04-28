Oppenheimer Weighs in on UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $12,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,262,000.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,314 shares of company stock valued at $78,180. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

