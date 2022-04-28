OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. OppFi has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OppFi stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

