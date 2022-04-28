Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.
Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
