Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OCC opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

