Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given New €9.50 Price Target at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

ORAN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $119,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

