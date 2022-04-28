Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSE ORAN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Orange (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.