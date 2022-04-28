Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Orange by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Orange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

