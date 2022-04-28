Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS ORXGF opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
