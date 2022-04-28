Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS ORXGF opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

