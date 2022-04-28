Organon & Co. (OGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.