Origin Agritech (SEED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.