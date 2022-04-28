OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OCLN opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. OriginClear has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.77.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

