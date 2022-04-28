Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.900-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.90 to $2.20 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $900.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.