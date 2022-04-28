Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.