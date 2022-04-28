Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
OTTR opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.49.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
