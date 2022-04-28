Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

OTTR opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

