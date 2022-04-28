Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target Cut to €9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.73.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

