Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXBDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

