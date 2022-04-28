Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPBI. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

