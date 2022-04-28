Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

