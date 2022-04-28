Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,283. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.
About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.