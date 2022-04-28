Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,283. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,617 shares of company stock worth $5,099,325. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

