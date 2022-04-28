Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

NYSE PKG opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

