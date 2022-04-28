Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,758.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

