Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

FNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,611,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

