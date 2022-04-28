Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY22 guidance at $17.80-18.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PH opened at $271.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $266.94 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

