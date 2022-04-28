Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PYCR stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

