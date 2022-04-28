Paycor HCM (PYCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.