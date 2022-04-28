Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCTY stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.65. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,520,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

