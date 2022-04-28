PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.