PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $23,282,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $1,207,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

