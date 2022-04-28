PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

PayPal stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

