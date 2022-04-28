PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Cowen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,934,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.