PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $161.55. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.