PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Oppenheimer

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $173.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.84% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $82.61 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

