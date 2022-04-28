PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of PYPL opened at $82.61 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

