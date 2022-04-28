PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $114.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 422,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

