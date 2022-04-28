PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $115.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its position in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

